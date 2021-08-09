Health Secretary tells Collectors to ramp up Covid containment measures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Sunday wrote to Collectors of Erode, Coimbatore Tirunelveli, Tiruchy and Commissioner of Chennai Corporation urging to step up Covid-19 containment measures.

In his letter, he has said that the districts are showing mild-to-moderate increase in cases compared to the previous day. “A total of 19 districts have reported higher daily average for the week compared to the previous week,” he said.

Dr Radhakrishnan said that all border districts should focus on vaccinating 100 per cent persons travelling daily to and from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for work. District reporting reduction and low cases should aim for zero i.e., virus suppression without compromising on a number of RT-PCR tests.

“Encourage focussed vaccinations in markets and take random samples from crowded places. Some buses and restaurants continue to flout the SOPs putting all at risk. Late vaccination numbers achieved are below the capacity despite availability,” he said.

Mosquito menace

There is a need for action on adult mosquito control, egg and larval eradication and action on breeding sources as mosquito density and connected issues including cases of dengue and Chikungunya are being reported. Zika though reported only in Kerala and Maharashtra can easily spread if surveillance is not tightened, he concluded.