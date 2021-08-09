STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Inoculation of school staff: CEOs to take stock

The Minister on reopening schools said, 'A consultation meeting is scheduled tomorrow. The old Standard Operating Procedure will be reviewed.'

Published: 09th August 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Mentioning that the latest Covid-19 lockdown relaxations merely stated that reopening schools for Classes 9-12 from September 1 would be considered, the decision on reopening them would be announced by the Chief Minister later, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday. 

The Minister on reopening schools said, “A consultation meeting is scheduled tomorrow. The old Standard Operating Procedure will be reviewed.”   On the preparedness, the School Education Minister said, “Whenever I visited schools all over the State to check the infrastructure, teachers used to tell me that they were all vaccinated. We will check with the Chief Educational Officers in this regard, to learn how many teaching and non-teaching staff are inoculated in each district.”

Talking about banner culture, Minister Poyyamozhi said, “It was the DMK that took up the issue of dangerous installation of banners to court a few years ago. Now being in power, we are still opposed to banner culture. The DMK cadre should set an example,” he added. His comments, however, come when the DMK cadre had already installed banners welcoming the Minister for an event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp