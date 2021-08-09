Tamil Nadu: Inoculation of school staff: CEOs to take stock

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Mentioning that the latest Covid-19 lockdown relaxations merely stated that reopening schools for Classes 9-12 from September 1 would be considered, the decision on reopening them would be announced by the Chief Minister later, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday.

The Minister on reopening schools said, “A consultation meeting is scheduled tomorrow. The old Standard Operating Procedure will be reviewed.” On the preparedness, the School Education Minister said, “Whenever I visited schools all over the State to check the infrastructure, teachers used to tell me that they were all vaccinated. We will check with the Chief Educational Officers in this regard, to learn how many teaching and non-teaching staff are inoculated in each district.”

Talking about banner culture, Minister Poyyamozhi said, “It was the DMK that took up the issue of dangerous installation of banners to court a few years ago. Now being in power, we are still opposed to banner culture. The DMK cadre should set an example,” he added. His comments, however, come when the DMK cadre had already installed banners welcoming the Minister for an event.