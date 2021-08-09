STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribes prevent man, two sons from self-immolation in TN's Erode

The reason behind the extreme step was reportedly due to inaction on a pending petition seeking intervention of the Collector in a family dispute, the police said.

immolation

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ERODE: A 35-year-old employee of a fish-selling unit and his two sons tried to set themselves ablaze at the Collectorate here on Monday but were stopped by two journalists, police said.

The employee had sought a reunion of his family after his wife walked out on him and their two children, aged between four and five, they said.

The 35-year-old man poured kerosene on himself and his two sons, and was about to light a match-stick when the scribes grabbed it thereby preventing self-immolation, the police said.

On seeing the commotion, policemen rushed and took the man and his sons to a police station for enquiry.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

 

