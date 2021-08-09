Former TNCC president Tindivanam Ramamurthee passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran Congress leader and former TNCC president Tindivanam K Ramamurthee died on Sunday due to age-related illness. He was one of the notable Congress leaders in the northern districts who worked hard to bring Congress back to power after it lost election to the DMK in 1967.

He was elected as MLC in 1978, served as a Rajya Sabha MP in 1984, and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Tindivanam in 1991. He served as the state secretary and state president of the party and had close association with former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Later, he floated a separate party “Tamilaga Indira Congress” in 2006 when the Congress joined hands with the DMK for the 2006 Assembly election. Later, he headed the Tamil Nadu unit of the NCP. He was known as a Jayalalithaa-supporting Congress leader.

This was evident from the fact that when GK Moopanar floated Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) after the AICC decided to ally with the AIADMK for the 1996 general election, Ramamurthee stayed back with the Congress despite his close association with Moopanar. He had been staying away from active politics for the last few years owing to his age-related illness.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, stated: “I am disheartened to know about the demise of Congress leader Tindivanam Ramamurthee. He was a close friend of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi and had a close association with former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and worked for the welfare of the State.” He condoled with his family and his friends.

TNCC President KS Alagiri said that Ramamurthee served in various capacities in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, TMC (M) president GK Vasan, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and former union minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar were among those who offered condolences. Ramamurthee is survived by two daughters and a son.