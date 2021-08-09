STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's debt Rs 2,63,976 per family: PTR's White Paper promises turnaround in five years

The minister clarified that the release of the White Paper does not indicate that the government would go back on its electoral promises

Published: 09th August 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Highlighting the alleged mismanagement of funds during the previous AIADMK regime, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday promised that the deterioration of the state's finances during the past seven years would be set right in the next five years.

Charging that Rs 1 lakh crore has been lost due to mismanagement and inefficiency during the AIADMK regime, the minister said the revenue deficit stood at Rs 61,320 crore for 2020-21 (3.16% of GSDP). The revenue deficit has been increasing for eight years and Tamil Nadu has become a chronic revenue deficit state since 2013. As of now, the public debt in the state is Rs 2,63,976 per family.

Releasing a White Paper, the minister said there has been a steady deterioration in the state's finances post 2013-14 apparent from the trends in the revenue and fiscal deficits.

"Between 2006-13, in 5 out of 7 years, TN had a net revenue surplus. Since 2013, revenue deficit has become a recurring phenomenon," the White Paper highlighted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a further substantial deterioration in 2020-21, it went on to observe, staing elsewhere that "as per the Interim Budget Estimate of 2021-22, the overall debt of the State will be ₹5,70,189 crore."

ALSO READ | Will the Tamil Nadu budget resolve the transport corporations’ financial crisis?

The minister clarified that the release of the White Paper does not indicate that the government would go back on its electoral promises. He also indicated that the reform measures to put the economy on the rails in Tamil Nadu would be revealed in the ensuing revised budget for the year 2021-22.

The White Paper contains the following details: Debt Status, Revenue Trends, Expenditure Trends, Status of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Current Overall Growth, Sectoral Growth, Per Capita GSDP Growth and actions needed to set right the present situation.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said, "After three months in office and after going through the documents, I am confident of setting right the present fiscal situation in Tamil Nadu. What we need is people's cooperation."

Rajan said 95% of guarantees of the Tamil Nadu government are on the account of power and transport sector borrowings. The total revenue receipts of Tamil Nadu declined to 8.7% of GSDP in 2020-21 from the peak 13.35% of GSDP in 2008-09.

Tamil Nadu's own tax revenue registered a significant fall and lax tax administration is a factor for the declining trend. Also, the state's growth rate was higher during 2006-11 (11.46%) which came down to 4.32% between 2016-11. In 2019-20, it was just 1.83%.

Commercial taxes were on a decreasing trend even before GST was introduced and the proportion of CT to GSDP declined ever further, the minister said, adding that Tamil Nadu has a lower tax rate than many states leading to continued loss in revenue. Also, the motor vehicle tax has not been revised for 15 years which resulted in loss of revenue.

Proportion of cesses and surcharges went up from 10.4% in 2011-12 to 20.2% in 2019-20. These cesses and surcharges are not shareable with the states. The accumulated loss of State Transport Corporations in 2020-21 is Rs 42,143.69 crore compared to Rs 879.69 crore in 2011-12.

The finance minister signed off by stating that extraordinary reforms will be needed to pull the state out of the financial mire it finds itself in, but he expressed confidence that he will succeed in that mission. 

ALSO READ | FinMin PTR to script bulk of TN Budget speech

"Tamil Nadu should become the model State in India which other States would seek to emulate. You must give us advice to make this happen. These dreams of mine cannot be realized through ordinary reforms. I am aware that only through a total and dramatic transformation will my dreams be realized. Let me assure you that the Government of Tamil Nadu is prepared to do whatever it takes," the minister noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Tamil Nadu White Paper
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp