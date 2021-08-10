Budget session of TN Assembly to last till Sept 21: Speaker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The budget session of the Tamil Nadu which starts on August 13 with the presentation of the revised budget for 2021-22, will last till September 21.

Decisions to this effect were taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the State Assembly, chaired by Assembly Speaker M Appavu.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the Speaker said the revised budget would be the first e-budget in Tamil Nadu and it would be presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. Desktop computers have been fixed with the tables of all MLAs to view the budget details. Besides, all MLAs would be given a tablet to view the budget.

On August 14, the first exclusive budget for the State would be presented by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam. The discussion on the State budget as well as agriculture budget will take place for four days and on the concluding day, the Finance Minister and Agriculture Minister will reply to the views of the members.

From August 23, the demands for grants for various departments will take place and it will go on till September 21.

