STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC files case against AIADMK former minister SP Velumani, conducts raids at 52 locations

On hearing the DVAC raid at Velumani’s house, AIADMK MLAs in Coimbatore and party supporters gathered in front of the former minister’s house at Sugunapuram.

Published: 10th August 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

Former Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered an FIR against former AIADMK Minister for Local Administration SP Velumani on the charge of extending favouritism in awarding construction and supply of goods/services tender works in Greater Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations to his close associates by abusing his official position and carrying out raids at different locations belonging to the former minister at Coimbatore, Chennai, Dindigul and Kancheepuram.

The FIR was registered against SP Velumani, his brother P Anbarasan and 15 others on competition of preliminary investigation carried out by the special investigation cell of DVAC based on a complaint by DMK MP RS Bharathi and Arappor Iyakkam convenor V Jayaraman.

Former minister Velumani and others were booked under sections 120B r/w 420, 409 of IPC and sections 13(2) r/w 13(1Hc) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruptions Act, 1988 r/w 109 IPC.

There is prima facie material that Velumani and other and unknown officials of corporations of Greater Chennai city and Coimbatore city, with dishonest intentions entered into criminal conspiracy during the year 2014 to 2018, in injudiciously awarding of tenders in bus route road, stormwater drain and contracts pertaining to outsourcing of the staff for Health department and certain other contract works in Greater Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations by violating the procedure established by law and thereby committed cheating and criminal misappropriation of public money amounting to several Crores of Rupees of the Government of Tamil Nadu, DVAC said in its FIR.

DVAC officials are conducting raids at SP Velumani residence at Sugunapuram near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, farm house at Thondamuthur. Raids are going on at a total of 52 locations including 35 in Coimbatore, 15 in Chennai, 1 each in Dindigul and Kancheepuram.

Admk party cadres and sp velemani supporters gather outside MLA hostel in chennai after raid been conducted at SP Velumani places. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

In addition to this, raids are also going on at the locations of corporation officials and contractors.

On hearing the DVAC raid at Velumani’s house, AIADMK MLAs in Coimbatore and party supporters gathered in front of the former minister’s house at Sugunapuram.

The four-time MLA, was given ministerial berth in 2011 and since then he was holding Municipal Administration and Rural Development portfolio, for the major part of the past ten years, except when he was dropped from the minister in 2012 by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa before being re-inducted in 2014.

In the recent assembly election, Velumani won from Thondamuthur constituency and has been elected as AIADMK whip in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

It should be noted that, last month, DVAC conducted raids and later registered a disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Velumani DVAC AIADMK minister Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp