Puducherry CM to visit New Delhi next week for budget approval, will meet PM Modi

After the NDA government of the AINRC and BJP under N Rangasamy came to power, a draft budget for Rs 9250 crores was sent to the Union government for approval

Published: 10th August 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during a visit to New Delhi next week to get the Centre’s approval for the draft budget for 2021-2022 for Puducherry. "I will go to Delhi after August 20," the Chief Minister told newsmen after visiting the AFT mill premises on Tuesday

After the NDA government of the AINRC and BJP under N Rangasamy came to power, a draft budget for Rs 9250 crores was sent to the Union government for approval.

The Vote on Accounts (VOA) for a period of five months from April to August 2021, for a total expenditure of ₹3,934 crore, has already been passed in Parliament to meet the committed expenditure of the government. It authorises payment and appropriation of certain sums from the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Puducherry for five months of the fiscal. Now, with the VOA period ending on August 31, the regular budget for the year 2021-22 would have to be presented for meeting the fiscal expenditure.

“I would like to add that the process of finalising the regular budget including the time required for scrutiny and approval of MHA/ MoF normally takes a minimum of two months,” Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated while presenting the VOA for the Union Territory for 2021-22.

The VOA budget has been passed against the backdrop of a debt to GSDP ratio of 21.99% against the permissible limit of 25% of the GSDP, while the fiscal deficit was 2.07% against the permissible limit of 3% of GSDP.

The Supplementary Demand for Grants of ₹256.04 crore submitted by the government for certain critical expenses was also approved by the President.

During the NITI meeting on August 6, the Chief Minister had already urged the Centre to enhance the central assistance by working out a formula till Puducherry is included in the ambit of the Finance Commission, as well as provide additional funds to fund the "Offshore submerged reef” project (southern end of the beach promenade) to prevent erosion of the beach and protect the coastline and for land acquision to expand the airport.  

The budget is expected to be presented before the end of the month.

