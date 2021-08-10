STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Putting aside differences, fishers come together against Indian Marine Fishing Bill

In Tirunelveli district too, fishermen from ten villages boycotted fishing on Monday against the Centre’s bill and petitioned the Collector.

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat after tying it to a poll at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Keeping aside their differences over fishing practice and net damages, both country boat and mechanised vessel fishermen came together to condemn the Indian Marine Fishing Bill, 2021, on Monday. They staged a one-day strike at the collectorate and later petitioned Collector Dr K Senthil Raj expressing their discontent over the bill. The country boat fishermen, headed by advocate SJ Gayes, and the mechanised vessel fishermen, led by Xavier Vaz, unanimously claimed the Bill denies them their right to the sea and affects their livelihood. 

The Bill has proposed impractical clauses, and high penalties, and also recommended stringent punishments for drifting away into Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The fishermen added that the Union government had been restricting their fishing activities in various ways only to hand over the sector to the corporates. At least 4,000 country boats and 400 mechanised vessels fishermen belonging to villages between Vembar and Periyathalai stayed away from fishing and raised black flags on their vessels and houses. The strike affected at least `4 crore of business, said one fisherman, Maria Rajabose Regan. Later, the fishermen leaders petitioned the Collector urging him to take their cause to the governments and convince the Centre to withdraw the bill from the Parliament. 

In Tirunelveli district too, fishermen from ten villages boycotted fishing on Monday against the Centre’s bill and petitioned the Collector. More than 9,000 country boat and mechanised vessel fishermen participated registering their objection to the bill.  It may be noted that the Union government tabled the Indian Marine Fishing Bill, 2021, to repeal The Maritime Zones of India (Regulations of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981. It is expected to be passed unanimously in the upcoming session. 

