Sexual harassment case: Trial court grants bail to former special DGP, SP

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram trial court on Monday issued bail to former special DGP and SP in the sexual harassment case filed against them.According to sources, on February 21, the former special director general of police was appointed as the security for the former chief minister’s tour.

On the way back to Chennai, he asked a woman District Superintendent of Police to get into his car, when she was waiting.

At that time, the former DGP allegedly misbehaved with her and she got down at the next district border. She complained to the then DGP JK Tripathy and home secretary SK Prabhkar. However, the next day she tried to file a complaint directly to the DGP but was allegedly stopped at the Chengalpattu border by then district SP. Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded severe action against the police officials.

The Villupuram trial court on Monday issued a bail order for the former DGP and the SP and adjourned the case to August 16.