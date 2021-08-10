STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN prison chief says 133 inmates died in 20 years, activist blames negligence of staff

Activist Bramma said he received the information after eight months of struggle as the prison administration refused to provide it to him until he approached the appellate authority under the RTI Act

Published: 10th August 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purposes

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In an RTI reply to a city-based activist, the Superintendent of Central Prison, Palayamkottai, said that 133 inmates died of various reasons in the prison from 2000 to 2020.

Activist Bramma said he received the information after eight months of struggle as the prison administration refused to provide it to him until he approached the appellate authority under the RTI Act. Of the 133 deceased inmates, about 45 people died of cardiac disease including heart attack and chest pain, 13 died of tuberculosis (TB), seven died of AIDS, six died of cancer and one died of Covid-19. Eight people committed suicide in different ways like consuming paint thinner and jumping from the overhead tank. Other reasons for the deaths of inmates include mental disorder, asthma, diarrhea, fever, secondary cervical nodes, jaundice and liver infections, abdominal pain, diabetes, sudden unconsciousness, seizure disorder, septicemia and fits.

In 2006 alone, 14 inmates died -- the maximum number of deaths in any year. “After being informed by my sources inside the prison that human rights are being violated, I obtained the information on the deaths of inmates. Many of the deceased persons would have been saved if the prison administration performed its duty correctly. Neither the duty doctor nor the superintendent visits the prison regularly to check the condition of inmates. The inmates who question and report about the irregularities inside the prison are tortured by the jail warder. The injured prisoners are not given treatment on time which, sometimes, resulted in deaths or suicide,” claimed Bramma.

He attributed TB and other pulmonology related deaths to the uninterrupted supply of beedis in the prison. “Even a single beedi cannot be brought inside the jail without the support of the prison staff. In an apology letter written to the Superintendent, an inmate said that he was shifted from one cell to another as he stole beedis of his fellow inmates and promised that he will not do so in future. He is illiterate and has put his thumb impression under the apology letter. A prison staffer has drafted this letter for him. This clearly shows uninterrupted supply of beedis inside the prison,” he alleged, sharing the letter with The New Indian Express.

Shankar, Superintendent of Central Prison, Palayamkottai, was not available for comment on the phone. A senior officer of the Tamil Nadu Prison Department told The New Indian Express that he needs to study the deaths of all 133 inmates before giving his version to the media. However, he added, “One cannot simply blame the prison administration for the death of inmates. Some people are at their fourth stage of cancer when they enter the prison. How can we blame the prison staff for the death of such people?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palayamkottai
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp