STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN sleuths seize large haul of ivory products after busting inter-state cartel, nab trio

Raids were conducted in Tenkasi on a property of suspected kingpin Nagarajan, but he fled before sleuths arrived. However, based on call records and tower dump data, he was traced to the Nilgiris.

Published: 10th August 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant ivory products on display that were seized during a joint raid conducted by WCCB and state forest officials (Photo | Special arrangement)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and forest officials from Kanyakumari division has resulted in the arrest of three persons and seizure of a large quantity of elephant ivory products.

Multiple raids were conducted in different locations based on intelligence inputs provided by WCCB, Chennai and Cochin. First, raids were conducted in Tenkasi on a property belonging to the suspected kingpin Nagarajan, but he reportedly fled the place before sleuths arrived. However, based on call records and tower dump data, Nagarajan was traced to the Nilgiris.

Intensifying the investigation, Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj in consultation with Tilotama Varma, Additional Director, WCCB, Government of India, and the Regional Deputy Director, Southern Region, Kirubasankar formed an investigating team led by the Nilgiris DFO Debbala Guruswamy. The team under the direct monitoring of the State Chief Wildlife Warden conducted a nearly five-hour meticulously planned search and seizure operation at the property of the suspect Nagarajan at Kothagiri and later arrested him.   

Forest officials said a big haul of ivory products, including raw tusks, carved ivory products, bangles, other artefacts and elephant bones have been seized by the investigating team. On further interrogation, several facts have come to light linking the network of illegal elephant ivory trade across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Kolkata.

The accused, approximately 70 years of age, seems to have been involved in illegal trade of elephant ivory and carved items for several years. The teams found a huge number of antiques at his residence at Kotagiri. The accused also stated that he has a passion for elephant ivory and that he feels blessed when he uses elephant ivory products, such as bangles and necklaces, the investigating officials said.  

On completion of the interrogation and investigation, the accused will be produced before the first class judicial magistrate under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The WCCB is also working on the forward linkages leading to Kolkata and different parts of India, while the investigating teams from the forest department at Nilgiris are investigating a number of documents including the bank transaction papers, digital data and several files seized from the house of the accused Nagarajan.

An application has also been moved at the sessions court at Kanyakumari for the permission for further interrogation of the offenders who were arrested two days earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanyakumari Ivory
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp