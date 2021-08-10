TN sleuths seize large haul of ivory products after busting inter-state cartel, nab trio

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and forest officials from Kanyakumari division has resulted in the arrest of three persons and seizure of a large quantity of elephant ivory products.

Multiple raids were conducted in different locations based on intelligence inputs provided by WCCB, Chennai and Cochin. First, raids were conducted in Tenkasi on a property belonging to the suspected kingpin Nagarajan, but he reportedly fled the place before sleuths arrived. However, based on call records and tower dump data, Nagarajan was traced to the Nilgiris.

Intensifying the investigation, Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj in consultation with Tilotama Varma, Additional Director, WCCB, Government of India, and the Regional Deputy Director, Southern Region, Kirubasankar formed an investigating team led by the Nilgiris DFO Debbala Guruswamy. The team under the direct monitoring of the State Chief Wildlife Warden conducted a nearly five-hour meticulously planned search and seizure operation at the property of the suspect Nagarajan at Kothagiri and later arrested him.

Forest officials said a big haul of ivory products, including raw tusks, carved ivory products, bangles, other artefacts and elephant bones have been seized by the investigating team. On further interrogation, several facts have come to light linking the network of illegal elephant ivory trade across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Kolkata.

The accused, approximately 70 years of age, seems to have been involved in illegal trade of elephant ivory and carved items for several years. The teams found a huge number of antiques at his residence at Kotagiri. The accused also stated that he has a passion for elephant ivory and that he feels blessed when he uses elephant ivory products, such as bangles and necklaces, the investigating officials said.

On completion of the interrogation and investigation, the accused will be produced before the first class judicial magistrate under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The WCCB is also working on the forward linkages leading to Kolkata and different parts of India, while the investigating teams from the forest department at Nilgiris are investigating a number of documents including the bank transaction papers, digital data and several files seized from the house of the accused Nagarajan.

An application has also been moved at the sessions court at Kanyakumari for the permission for further interrogation of the offenders who were arrested two days earlier.