STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Transport debts rose by 381% in 9 years

Despite repeated attempts, former Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar could not be reached.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The accumulated loss of eight transport corporations which stood at Rs 8,761.69 crore in 2011-12 increased to Rs 42,143.69 crore in 2020-21, thereby witnessing 381 per cent increase. For operating buses for every one km, transport undertakings suffer a loss of Rs 59.16, revealed the white paper on Monday.

According to the white paper, frequent revisions in diesel prices without concomitant rise in fare, inadequacies in material management and cost management leading to high procurement costs and high employee and pension cost compared to previous decade are the primary reasons for poor financial position of State Transport Undertaking.  

“STUs have not focused on route rationalisation and continued to operate buses on uneconomic routes which did not necessarily serve remote areas and ceded many profitable routes to private operators,” added the report.  It said earnings from operational revenue dropped significantly between 2012 and 2020. Out of Rs 1 earned by the STUs, 71 paise was recovered from operation in 2011-12, but the figure fell to 55 paise in 2019-2020.

Similarly, borrowing also raised from 21 to 34 paise. Hinting at an increase in motor vehicle tax, the report stated that vehicle tax has not been revised in the last 15 years. “Average revenue from vehicle tax substantially lower in State compared to Karnataka and Kerala,” the report stated. Despite repeated attempts, former Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar could not be reached.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp