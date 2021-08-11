225 government buildings in Erode left to fall into disuse?

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

ERODE: If activists are to be believed, Rs 36 crore of taxpayer money used to construct 225 buildings across Erode may have gone to waste as the facilities, meant to function as village panchayat service centres (VPSC), are in disuse.

The centres were constructed in 2014-15 at the cost of around Rs 16 lakh each with funds allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Each centre has a meeting hall that can accommodate 50 persons and two rooms.The centres were meant to provide citizens with access to various rural development programmes and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure, but have never been put to use, sources alleged. As a result, the buildings have become godowns for dumping old files and electronic gadgets.

"Not only in Erode, VPSCs remain unused in many village panchayats across the State. The centres can be converted to libraries or study centres and help students preparing for competitive examinations," said Mohan, CPI functionary.

According to officials, services provided by e-seva centres are being taken care of by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) at the village panchayat level and so the buildings were handed over to Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW), under which Self Help Groups function, to be used to host meetings of self-help groups and panchayat level federations.

A Srinivasan, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, said that it was not viable to use these buildings to start e-seva centres in these buildings as there was no demand. Further, in some villages, people lacked the transport facilities to read the centres, he said.

"We received some requests to allow the buildings to be used as temporary panchayat offices and libraries and we have allowed it," he said.

"We are also taking initiatives to put all of the buildings to use by clearing the dumped materials. A few centres have been cleared out and SHGs have been asked to use them," he added.

However, activists insist that the buildings, which are constructed using MGNREGA funds, should be used for their original purpose