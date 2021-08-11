STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC revokes suspension of officials in Perambalur Coop Society citing no impartial inquiry

The Joint Registrar of the Society that conducted the investigation found that the duo had allegedly provided consent without getting any administrative sanction.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After observing that there was no impartial inquiry conducted by authorities concerned, the Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed the suspension order of President and a Vice-President of the Perambalur Cooperative Society. The court found that certain rules were flouted by the inquiry committee and directed the registrar of cooperative societies to complete the pending inquiry within eight weeks.

The issue pertains to the president and the vice-president of the Perambur Cooperative Building Society Ltd without getting any administrative sanction had leased out a Rs 5 crore property belonging to the society for a sum of Rs 25,000 per month.

The Joint Registrar of the Society that conducted the investigation found that the duo had allegedly provided consent without getting any administrative sanction. The lessee had also raised permanent structures in the land by renting it to third parties. The registrar, finding gross violation, suspended the duo for six months.Challenging the order the duo moved the court and sought to quash the suspension orders.

The court in its order said, “ ...as removal of an elected office-bearer is concerned, the same is specifically dealt with under Rule 62 of the Rules which lays down the procedure for such removal.” The court also explained by emphasising the election process, “ If there is a legislation which provides for suspension of an elected MLA or an MP pending inquiry on certain serious allegations of irregularities and corrupt practices against him, it would seriously impact the rights of the elected representative of the people who represent them in the Assembly or the Parliament as the case may be. Obviously, this would offend the basic “tenets of democracy..”

There is no material on record to conclude that the suspension was warranted in the public interest or the interests of the society. There is record to show how the Registrar had apprehended that the continuation of the petitioners in office would impede the course of a fair and impartial inquiry, observed the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp