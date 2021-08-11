No political vendetta, probe on SP Velumani has just begun: EV Velu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: PWD Minister EV Velu on Tuesday said there was no political vendetta behind the raids at premises connected with former AIADMK minister SP Velumani.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with officials from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Erode and Karur, Velu said raids were held following complaints about irregularities in tender allocations.

“I was booked by DVAC when Jayalalithaa was chief minister. But I was given a clean chit by the apex court. The investigation against Velumani has just started, let us wait for the developments,” he said.