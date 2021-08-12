STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Another jumbo dies of anthrax in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve?

An elephant, which was found dead at Mangalapatti  near Thengumaradha in Nilgiris district.on Tuesday, may have died of anthrax, according to the forest department.

Published: 12th August 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Forest department staff and veterinarian spraying disinfectant over the carcass of four year old male elephant that died due to anthrax at Mangalapatti near Thengumaradha in Nilgiris district.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An elephant, which was found dead at Mangalapatti  near Thengumaradha in Nilgiris district.on Tuesday, may have died of anthrax, according to the forest department. This is the second anthrax-related elephant death reported the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in one month.

"Initially, our staff identified the carcass as that of a cow elephant. After a close look on Wednesday, we realised that it was a male elephant, aged around four. We did not conduct a postmortem since we suspect that it could have died of anthrax as blood was oozing from the trunk and mouth." said LCS Srikanth Deputy Director of MTR.  

The carcass was burnt as per protocol after veterinarians collected blood samples. A water hole in the vicinity would be disinfected and animal husbandry department would soon organise vaccination for cattle roaming in the surrounding areas, he added.

It may be recalled that a cow elephant died of anthrax near Anaikatti in July 12, the first in four and half years.

Meanwhile, a month-old elephant calf was found dead in Theppkadu on Wednesday. Forest officials suspect that it might have been killed in a carnivore attack as bite injuries and pug marks were found on the carcass. Forest officials said that carnivores attacking elephant calf was quite common inside the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant death anthrax Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp