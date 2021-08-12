Another jumbo dies of anthrax in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve?

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An elephant, which was found dead at Mangalapatti near Thengumaradha in Nilgiris district.on Tuesday, may have died of anthrax, according to the forest department. This is the second anthrax-related elephant death reported the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in one month.

"Initially, our staff identified the carcass as that of a cow elephant. After a close look on Wednesday, we realised that it was a male elephant, aged around four. We did not conduct a postmortem since we suspect that it could have died of anthrax as blood was oozing from the trunk and mouth." said LCS Srikanth Deputy Director of MTR.

The carcass was burnt as per protocol after veterinarians collected blood samples. A water hole in the vicinity would be disinfected and animal husbandry department would soon organise vaccination for cattle roaming in the surrounding areas, he added.

It may be recalled that a cow elephant died of anthrax near Anaikatti in July 12, the first in four and half years.

Meanwhile, a month-old elephant calf was found dead in Theppkadu on Wednesday. Forest officials suspect that it might have been killed in a carnivore attack as bite injuries and pug marks were found on the carcass. Forest officials said that carnivores attacking elephant calf was quite common inside the forest.