STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Black fungus cases dip in TN

Experts say control of steroid use as advised by task force helped reduce infections

Published: 12th August 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Omjasvin M D 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of Mucormycosis cases (black fungus), a post-Covid complication that was widely reported during the second wave, has dipped by a great extent in the State. Doctors at private and government hospitals in the city say that the number of cases has fallen by about 80 to 90 per cent.

“During the second wave peak, an average of 10 to 15 patients would come to the Mucormycosis ward daily. Now, we see only one or two patients everyday. People from other districts and even Andhra Pradesh had come to our hospital for treatment. Though the cases have reduced, the patients who come now complain of severe symptoms, including eye infection,” said Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean Dr E Theranirajan.

Being one of the primary tertiary hospitals in the State, the RGGGH had carried out over 1,100 surgeries related to Mucormycosis, and the doctors had to remove infected eyes of 35 people during the process. Dr Mohan Kameshwaran, Managing Director of Madras ENT Research Foundation, who is heading the Mucormycosis task-force committee, says that the case number is dipping, but infections are being reported on the upper jaws and teeth.

How did the cases fall?

Dr Kameshwaran said that the task-force committee had put forth recommendations for treatment of Mucormycosis and since then, the mortality rate has drastically reduced. Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, an Infectious Diseases Specialist, who is also part of the Mucormycosis Task Force Committee, said that the decline in black fungus cases can be attributed to the decline in Covid spread.

“The number of people on steroid treatment has reduced and people are also controlling sugar intake. But black fungus has not been eradicated completely,” he said.

“The task force formed guidelines and provided it to the government. It stressed on controlling steroid use and training doctors at periphery-levels and setting up a task force in every district hospital,” Dr Swaminathan added. Tamil Nadu stands fourth among the States with the highest Mucormycosis case tally, revealed data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra stood first with 9,654 cases as of July 28, followed by Gujarat with 6,846 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 4,209 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 4,075 cases. 

Keep a tab on symptoms

Dr M Babu Manohar, Senior Consultant, ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said that over use of steroids in diabetic patients, was the major reason for black fungus cases, and the patients had reached hospitals with a combination of severe symptoms such as face pain, eye swelling, lose of teeth and pain in gums and jaws. Dr Niraj Kumar Joshi, Consultant ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, noted that though the number of cases have come down, patients should still keep a tab on symptoms. “Early treatment would yield results,” he added.

At a glance

TN stands 4th in the country with regard to Mucormycosis case 
As of July 28, there were 4,075 cases in TN, according to the Ministry of Health 
About 100 to 140 cases were reported daily in June
Task force recommended reduction in steroid use

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp