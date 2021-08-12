STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI told to arrest Pollachi sexual abuse accused; trial may start in September

It also directed the district mahila court, Coimbatore, to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it within six months.

Published: 12th August 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

child sex abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directing the CBI to work on arresting all those accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case so the trial can begin in the first week of September, the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that Mahatma Gandhi envisaged a day when women could walk fearlessly even at night, but now, the situation is so “pathetic” that women can’t even do so during the day.

It also directed the district mahila court, Coimbatore, to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it within six months. Justice M Dhandapani passed these directions while rejecting a bail plea from K Arulanantham, the eighth accused in the case.The court also stressed that the public prosecutor appointed by the CBI before the trial court will take the assistance of K Srinivasan, Special Public Prosecutor for CBI Cases, High Court, Madras, and directed the government to assign J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police, CBCID-Unit-2, to assist the CBI in the prosecution.

The judge further directed the State to initiate departmental action against the then Superintendent of Police (Pollachi) and other police personnel who disclosed the names of the rape victims and the accused to the media. This would be in addition to the `25 lakh fine collected from them based on directions from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the judge added.

Considering the nature and gravity of the offence and also the status and influence involved, the judge directed the State to strictly implement the provisions of the Witness Protection Scheme, formulated by the Central government following a direction from the Supreme Court in 2018. The judge said the possibility of the accused and their men coercing the victims and witnesses to retract their statements cannot be ruled out.

The witness protection measures as spelt out in the Witness Protection Scheme (2018) shall be strictly adhered to once the competent authority has passed an order protecting the identity of the witness, the judge said, and  added that in view of the sensitivity that the case upholds, the trial court shall conduct the trial ‘in-camera’, wherever necessary.

Prior to concluding the hearing, the judge said he would like to recapitulate the words and thoughts of the father of the nation:“Mahatma Gandhi had lamented that the independence of the country would stand fully achieved only when a day comes when womenfolk are able to go outside without any fear during the night. However, the pathetic situation that has unfolded since Independence is that womenfolk are not able to move out without fear even during the daytime as their security and safety are at peril at the hands of anti-social elements, who prey on them to satisfy their lust as is reflected in this case, thereby rendering the independence attained through blood-sweating of our freedom fighters an effort in vain.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollachi sexual abuse case
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp