COVID cases rising in Puducherry and Mahe regions of Union territory amid return of tourists

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: COVID-19 cases in the Puducherry region of the Union territory are rising with as many 77 reported in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Thursday. This is a gradual rise over the last four days from 44 cases reported on August 9, 56 on August 10, 70 on August 11 and 77 on August 12.

Cases are also rising in the Mahe region of the UT (bordering Kerala). The region reported 10 cases on August 9, 19 on August 10, 20 on August 11 and 21 on August 12.

However, in Karaikal and Yanam regions, the cases have remained steady.

At present, there are 617 active cases in Puducherry region out of the total of 914 active cases in the UT.

So far, 1,21,989 cases have been reported in the UT, with 1,19,272 people having recovered and 1803 deaths. The test positivity rate is 1.96 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.48 percent and recovery rate is 97.77 percent. In all, 7,50,665 persons have been vaccinated in the UT, including second doses.

Puducherry has relaxed the lockdown and opened up its commercial establishments, restaurants, bars, beaches and cinema halls to facilitate economic activity. Tourism which is the basis of Puducherry’s economy is flourishing with a number of visitors descending on the coastal town.

However, a lot of tourists are seen without masks or social distancing. Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday evening cautioned the government regarding the non-compliance with Covid safety norms by tourists, which could lead to a spike in cases.