Gangaikonda Cholapuram people laud announcement of celebreating King Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/CHENNAI: Residents of Gangaikonda Cholapuram and history enthusiasts lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement on Wednesday that the government will celebrate King Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary, which falls on Aadi Thiruvathirai, from the coming year on.

They said that King Rajendra Chola I, son of Rajaraja Chola and ruler of the Chola Empire 1000 years ago, was unparalleled in terms of administrative acumen and valor, and that this is the first time a government has come forward to honour him. They had been demanding for a long time that the government celebrate the king’s birth anniversary every year at Gangaikonda Cholapuram once the capital of the Chola Empire.

After making the announcement, Stalin also highlighted the historic and artistic significance of Sri Brihadeeswarar temple, built by Rajendra Chola in Gangaikonda Cholapuram 1000 years ago. It is now a UNESCO world heritage site. Earlier, the birth anniversary of the king was thought to have fallen on the Thiruvathirai of Margazhi (Tamil month).

Later, it came to light from a stone inscription at Tiruvarur Thyagaraja Swamy temple that Rajendra Chola was born on Thiruvathirai of Aadi (Tamil month).Subsequently, the then collector of Ariylaur, P Senthilkumar, formed a committee, which confirmed that Rajendra Chola was born on Aadi Thiruvathirai.

The committee, comprising historians Kudavoil Balasubramanian and L Thiyagarajan, had gone through several stone inscriptions to arrive at the conclusion. In 2014, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council, a body formed by the residents, organised a grand celebration on Aadi Thiruvathirai.

R Komagan, chairman of the development council, said: “Now, our demand has been met by Chief Minister Stalin. Tamils in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and USA, also overwhelmed the announcement. They are writing on social media welcoming it.”