STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kancheepuram: Tribal kids malnourished in absence of schooling, ration cards

Exacerbating the situation is the lockdown-induced closure of the anganwadis and schools that served noon meal to students from these families. 

Published: 12th August 2021 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kids at Karasangal also miss out on midday meals due to lockdown. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

Kids at Karasangal also miss out on midday meals due to lockdown. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Omjasvin M D 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Children from about 50 Narikuravar families in Karasangal village in Kancheepuram miss out on nutritious food as the families do not have ration cards to avail subsidised items. Exacerbating the situation is the lockdown-induced closure of the anganwadis and schools that served noon meal to students from these families. 

“Before the elections, the district officials issued Aadhaar cards; but to just ten families. Even they have not received their ration cards. We rely on a few NGOs for essentials,” said Lagma, a resident. Most of these families live by selling ornaments made of beads; this, however, earns them less than `100 a day.
Lack of ration cards also means they have to buy grain and groceries from local stores at MRP rates, a drain on their shoe-string budgets.

“Sometimes, we eat only twice a day as we don’t have enough food. Just drinking water and dry ration will go a long way in helping us meet our basic needs,” says Kumari, a resident. As of now, the tribals subsist on rice and simple curries like rasam. On days the NGOs give them dal or wheat, they make chapathi.

Every rupee counts

In a report titled ‘Public Distribution System in Tamil Nadu: Implications for Household Complications’, published in LANSA, in 2018, it is stated that a family saves up to `417 a month if they avail 20 kg rice from ration shops. The report said the savings were used by the families to purchase pulses, oil, vegetables, and sugar, all of which are required for a healthy diet. The report highlighted that one kg of rice from a ration shop has 3,460 calories while one kg of wheat has 3,410 calories and cereals 3,435 calories. This means families without ration cards are losing up to 10,000 calories. 

Social activist Vanessa Peter of Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities said that lack of ration cards affects the nutrition of the children and pushes the families into debt trap. M Azhagesan of the State Tribals Association said that officials know where these tribals live as, in the past, they have come for land measuring and surveys. “They even provided Aadhaar cards to a few. These issues must be addressed soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal kids Ration Cards Kancheepuram Narikuravar
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp