Passing of OBC Bill victory for federalism: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing happiness over the passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill 2021 which restores the power of the States and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists for the purpose of reservation in jobs and educational institutions by both Houses of Parliament, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said, “This is a victory for federalism. Passing of this Bill has come as a small piece of medicine for the centuries-old wounds and it forms the foundation for social justice. In the history of reservation, this day will be remembered as an important day.”