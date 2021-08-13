AIADMK forms panel to help partymen face ‘foisted’ police cases 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday claimed that the police were filing more and more cases against their party functionaries each passing day at the instigation of DMK functionaries. “We have formed a committee, comprising a former minister and others, to provide legal assistance to those facing false cases,” the leaders said in a statement here..

Former Ministers D Jayakumar, N Thalavai Sundaram and CVe Shanmugam, former MLAs IS Inbadurai and RM Babu Murugavel, and MLA PH Manoj Pandian are part of the committee. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said that this panel would extend all possible assistance to those facing cases foisted at the instigation of political opponents.

They also condemned the raids conducted by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths at the residences and places linked to former ministers MR Vijayabhaskar and SP Velumani. Meanwhile, the duo continued their discussions for the second day with secretaries of the party districts, where elections to rural local bodies are to be held by September 15.