BJP walks back on poll promise, no PSC for Puducherry

Debjani Dutta

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Dashing hopes of Puducherry residents, the Union Government has ruled out the setting up of a Public Service Commission (PSC) for the union territory. Just months ago the BJP had promised to set up a PSC for the union territory, in their election manifesto released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Now, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has stated in Lok Sabha, “There is no such proposal. Puducherry cannot have a PSC as it does not come under the definition of ‘State’ in so far as Article 315 (1) of the Constitution is concerned.” Rai was replying to Puducherry member V Vaithilingam’s question.

A Public Service Commission has been a long-pending demand of Puducherry, as all recruitment to Group A and B Posts are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “Recruitment of doctors, professors, lecturers, and other important posts in various departments are conducted by the UPSC. Since the recruitment test is conducted at the national level, Puducherry youth have less employment opportunities. They have to compete at all-India level for a job in their own hometown, and only a few have been able to make it,” Vaithilingam said.

Many persons from other States, who get posted to Puducherry, are reluctant to work here, especially if they are posted in outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe or Yanam. Often, they resign or leave for their home States on deputation. This has led to a huge number of vacancies in departments here.

“The doctors, particularly from North India, who get posted here refuse to come, or ask for time to do Post Graduation. The UPSC also takes long time to respond to requests to fill up vacancies. Meantime, the hospitals here manage with contract service doctors who lose their jobs once UPSC announces a posting,” said former Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar. Those getting posting here not knowing the local language also pose several issues.

An amendment in the Constitution, with regard to union territories with legislatures, is required for establishing a PSC in Puducherry, says former Lok Sabha member M Ramadass. As an alternative, the Ministry of Home Affairs, could also issue an order permitting the UT to constitute a PSC of its own.

“Therefore, the AINRC should work with the BJP to put pressure on the Union Government seeking a PSC, and also to include Puducherry in the Financial Commission,” Vaithilingam added.