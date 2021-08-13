STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Canal-like structure possibly of Sangam era found in Pudukkottai, experts excited

The excavation, which began on July 30, is being carried out by the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) at possibly the site of the only Sangam-era fort in the State. 

Published: 13th August 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pudukkottai sangam-era canal?

A canal that could link Porpanaikottai to the Sangam era? (Photo | EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

A brick canal-like structure has been found during excavation in Porpanaikottai on Thursday, which archaeologists say might be proof that a civilization existed here. Since it appears to be a waterway channel, it points to the presence of a thriving civilization, the experts say. 

The excavation, which began on July 30, is being carried out by the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) at possibly the site of the only Sangam-era fort in the State. 

E Iniyan, director of the excavation and assistant professor of archaeology, TNOU, said, "We found this structure at a depth of two feet. It is a waterway channel and looks like a canal. However, we would have to dig further to confirm that. As the fort belongs to the Sangam era, this may also belong to the same age. However, we need more studies. This is definite proof of a thriving civilization." 

The excavation is being carried out in a 1.62-km radius in the Fort. Sangam-age bricks, iron nails, pots, cooking vessels, knobs, pieces of bones, glass beads in different shapes and colours have been found. Several Sangam-age pots, both red and black, and roof tiles have also been unearthed. 

ALSO READ | Keezhadi -- A goldmine of artefacts

An 8x8 metre trench and two 3x3 metre trenches have been dug for the excavation currently. 

"This discovery, for the first time, offers proof of ancient civilization in Pudukkottai. Previously, in other areas, burial sites were found. This waterway proves that a culturally and socially sound civilization thrived here. Since there is a lake nearby, it could have been used to connect to it, or for some businesses," said A Manikandan, founder of Archaeological Research Forum. 

The first phase of this excavation will be completed by September. Iniyan and his team will apply for permission for the second phase soon. A report will be submitted to the Archaeological Survey of India by September, sources said.
 
The New Indian Express contacted an official from Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchy. The official said that they cannot comment on the excavation without visiting the site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangam era Porpanaikottai dig Pudukkottai
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp