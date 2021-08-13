Commenting now on SP Velumani case not apt: BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday said that his party would make comments on the case against former minister SP Velumani after the chargesheet is filed.

Addressing a presser, Annamalai said, “Ours is a responsible party. We will only comment after the chargesheet is filed. Making comments now would amount to putting pressure on the officials, which we wish to refrain from.”

“Even during the poll campaign, DMK chief MK Stalin was talking about taking action against Velumani. This is why there is an allegation now that these raids were politically motivated. However, I do not want to cast aspersions on the DVAC officials as they were duty bound to carry out the searches,” he added.