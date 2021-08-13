HC seeks investigation report on preferential treatment to Sasikala in jail by August 25

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday sought the details of the investigation into the FIR registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the alleged preferential treatment to VK Sasikala, aide of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa, while she was serving her sentence at the central prison at Bengaluru.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order directing the ACB to submit the details in a sealed cover by August 25, 2021, the next date of hearing, after hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by social worker and educationist KS Gita (65) from Alwarpet in Chennai.

Gita had prayed to the court to issue directions to the authorities for a final report on the alleged corruption that led to Sasikala being granted favours when she was serving her sentence in a multi-crore corruption case.

The petitioner sought a detailed report on the findings submitted by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar after the inquiry into the allegations of preferential treatment to Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The petitioner also claimed that no final report on the investigation done so far was submitted.

Later, the state government informed the court that the ACB had registered an FIR in 2018 following the allegations.



