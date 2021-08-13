STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC seeks investigation report on preferential treatment to Sasikala in jail by August 25

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order directing the ACB to submit the details in a sealed cover by August 25, 2021.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday sought the details of the investigation into the FIR registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the  alleged preferential treatment to VK Sasikala, aide of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa, while she was serving her sentence at the central prison at Bengaluru.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order directing the ACB to submit the details in a sealed cover by August 25, 2021, the next date of hearing, after hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by social worker and educationist KS Gita (65) from Alwarpet in Chennai.  

Gita had prayed to the court to issue directions to the authorities for a final report on the alleged corruption that led to Sasikala being granted favours when she was serving her sentence in a multi-crore corruption case. 

The petitioner sought a detailed report on the findings submitted by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar after the inquiry into the allegations of preferential treatment to Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The petitioner also claimed that no final report on the investigation done so far was submitted.

Later, the state government informed the court that the ACB had registered an FIR in 2018 following the allegations. 
 

ALSO READ:

Day after Delhi visit, OPS finally says a firm 'no' to Sasikala

Reading between bytes of Sasikala's audio politics

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Karnataka HC KS Gita
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp