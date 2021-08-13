STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID cluster in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 11 test positive in Kollampalayam

As many as 11 people in four families in Kollampalayam have tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, Corporation officials cordoned off the street and declared it as a containment zone. 

covid testing

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: As many as 11 people in four families in Kollampalayam have tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, Corporation officials cordoned off the street and declared it as a containment zone. 

Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan told TNIE, “This is the first time we are declaring a containment zone after nearly a month. Seven testing camps were formed in the locality and over 500 people are being tested to identify and isolate them.” 

He added the Corporation is witnessing 30 to 35 Covid cases and nearly 1,300 people are tested daily. The district reported 167 cases on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, officials said there are no plans to send samples from the cluster for genome sequencing.
Deputy Director of Health Services Soundambal said, “When there is a direction from the State government to send the samples for genome sequencing, we would send them.”

