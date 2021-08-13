STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SEC allots reservation for BCs through draw of lots for local body polls in Puducherry

The SEC had already delimited the wards, released ward-wise voters list, allocated wards to scheduled castes, scheduled caste women and women.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As a preparatory measure for the conduct of Local body polls in the UT, the wards for Backward Classes (BCs) were allotted by a draw of lots in the presence of State Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas on Friday, amidst walkout by the AINRC and BJP.

Eleven of the 33 wards of the Puducherry Municipality, 14 of the 42 wards of Oulgaret municipality and six of the 17 wards in Karaikal Municipality were allotted to the BCs by draw of lots. Those for Mahe and Yanan were also drawn up in the evening.

The SEC had already delimited the wards, released ward-wise voters list, allocated wards to scheduled castes, scheduled caste women, and women.

BJP MLA A John Kumar along with AINRC General Secretary NSJ Jayabal after walking out of the meeting for a draw of lots for BC seat allotment said that they wanted the local body elections to be postponed in view of the threat of the third wave of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry polls Puducherry local body polls SEC Backward Classes
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp