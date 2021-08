By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of the head of Madurai Adheenam Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya.

In his message, the Chief Minister said "Arunagirinathar had served as the 292nd Peetathipathi of 1,500-year-old Madurai Adheenam. In his pre-monastic days, he had served as a journalist and later engaged himself in social service activities. His demise is an irreparable loss to Saivism and spiritually inclined persons."