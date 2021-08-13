STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government to launch State Level Credit Guarantee Scheme to help MSMEs

Government will handhold MSMEs which want to raise equity capital from stock exchanges and the cost of listing, up to Rs 30 lakh will be borne by the Government, said the Finance Minister.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government will launch a State Level Credit Guarantee Scheme to enable more MSMEs, particularly micro enterprises to access credit, according to Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.  

Presenting the budget at state assembly, the minister said a digital data driven credit rating system for MSMEs will be established to enable Financial institutions and new age fintech companies to lend more to MSMEs based on their business potential. 

He said that Tamilnadu Industrial Co-op. Bank Ltd will be repurposed to enable lending to MSMEs. Ths comes after a plea by Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association which has urged the state government to float Credit Guarantee Corporation with a large capital to rescue the struggling small industries.

The minister also said that the Government will handhold MSMEs which want to raise equity capital from stock exchanges and the cost of listing, up to Rs 30 lakh will be borne by the Government.

He said the state Government, based on advice received from the Economic Advisory Council to tChief Minister, will launch an innovative scheme wherein MSMEs and their creditors, will be facilitated to reach agreement on restructuring their liabilities.

"To ensure that MSMEs have faster channels for realization of their dues, all State Public Sector Undertakings, Statutory Boards, Municipal Corporations and apex co-operatives will be mandated to join the Trade Receivables and Discounting Platform (TReDs)," he said.

Chennai District Small Scale Industries Association T V Hariharan has welcomed the budget.

