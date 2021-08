By Express News Service

RANIPET: Uppupettai village in Ranipet district is now 100 per cent vaccinated. Falling under the Pudupadi Primary Health Centre in Walajapet block, all the 912 persons above 18 years of age have taken the vaccine.

Speaking at a function held in the village, Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi made the announcement and lauded the efforts of the Health department officials. Uppupettai is the first village in the district to be completely vaccinated.