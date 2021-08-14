90% of TN police budget sanctioned for cops’ salary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 8,900 crore to the State police department, over 90 percent of the funds will cover salaries, say senior police officers.

The DMK government on Friday it it’s first Budget in 10 years allocated Rs 8,900 crore to the Tamil Nadu police department and another Rs 405 crore to the fire department.

The State police department has received Rs 384 crore more than in the previous Budget and the fire department has received the same Rs 405 crore as the previous year.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer attached to the department Headquarters wing said that the entire budget is to fund the salaries for the police personnel in the state for the year and the additional Rs 384 crore would cover the salary for personnel who are to be newly recruited this year.