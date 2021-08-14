A step towards reality: TN to chalk out separate education policy

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fulfilling a poll promise made to the people of the State in its first Budget, the DMK government announced that it would formulate a separate State Education Policy. State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, while presenting the budget on Friday, said the government will appoint a high-level committee of educationists and experts to formulate a ‘distinct’ State Education Policy keeping in mind the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the State.

The announcement holds immense significance as the DMK has been constantly opposing the Centre’s National Education Policy as it is against the Dravidian principles. Time and again, DMK leaders, especially CM MK Stalin, have expressed their dissatisfaction over NEP and termed it as a ‘caste-based policy’.

The DMK’s opposition to NEP was so strong that one of its top three promises made in the election manifesto was to chalk out a separate State Education policy and on Friday it took a step towards converting it into reality. Even after coming to power, the DMK had made its opposition to NEP loud and clear by boycotting Centre’s virtual meeting to discuss NEP in May.

However, the million dollar question is when there is already a NEP in place, will Tamil Nadu’s proposed State Education Policy not create chaos in academics. Will it not become a bone of contention between the State and the Centre? To which experts reply that the proposed State Education Policy is a legally and academically correct decision.

“As per constitutional provisions, the State has all powers to create policy and establish regulation. Though education is in concurrent list, the Centre cannot overrule the State’s right to implement any policy,” said L Jawahar Nesan, former VC of JSS Science and Technology University.” Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran said, “If the SEP is implemented, the education quality will improve in the State. Even release of the funds will be quick.”