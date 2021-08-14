STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll promises being implemented: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

The poll promises are being implemented in a phased manner and all assurances would be fulfilled, MK Stalin said.

Published: 14th August 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said his party-led government has been implementing poll promises in a step-by-step fashion and asserted that all assurances would be fulfilled.

Speaking in the Assembly on the occasion of the 100th day of his government assuming office, Stalin said he considered saving people's lives during the second wave of the COVID-19 as the government's biggest achievement.

The poll promises are being implemented in a phased manner and all assurances would be fulfilled, he said.

Stalin assumed office as CM on May 7 after the DMK, led by him won the Assembly polls.

August 14 is the 100th day of the DMK government in office.

Later, in a statement, Stalin listed initiatives like cutting down prices of petrol and milk (Rs 3 per litre for both), allowing women to travel free of cost in town buses, Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash relief to beneficiaries, appointing trained aspirants belonging to all castes as priests and "transforming" Health department to tackle any future wave of the pandemic.

Such initiatives were part of efforts to fulfill about 500 poll promises made by the DMK, in the run up to the April 6 Assembly polls.

Enthused by such achievements in the very first 100 days, great achievements that would be remembered for a century shall be made, the Chief Minister said.

