Pollachi sexual abuse case: One more suspect arrested

COIMBATORE: CBI sleuths on Friday arrested M Arunkumar, a friend of prime accused Thirunavukkarasu and Sathish, in the Pollachi sexual abuse case. The arrest comes two days after Madras High Court directed authorities to complete trial in the case within six months.

A resident of Kittasurammpalayam, Arunkumar (29) allegedly has a political background. A CBI team from Chennai picked up Arunkumar and remanded him in Satyamangalam sub jail. Two more persons are being interrogated, sources said.

In 2019, a 19-year-old lodged a complaint saying four men sexually harassed her in a car and video-graphed the act. Investigations unravelled a sexual assault and extortion racket. A case was registered under sections 354A, 354B, and 394 of the IPC; section 66E of the IT Act; and section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Sexual Harassment of Women Act and five persons, Thirunavukarasu, Sabarirajan, Manivannan, Vasanthakumar, and Sathish were arrested.