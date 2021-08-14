TN Budget: Dampener as Defence Corridor overlooked

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the MSME sector in Tiruchy welcomed budget announcements like the credit guarantee scheme and consideration for small-scale industries, there was disappointment writ large on the soon-to-be Defence Corridor having been overlooked.

“We appreciate the new integrated bus terminus, which was huge dream for all of us. We hoped that Tiruchy would be included in metro rail projects. However, we welcome the state-level credit guarantee scheme. It will enable MSMEs to access credit easily. A committee has also been formed for small scale industries, which is a welcome move,” said R Ilango, president of the Tiruchy District Small Scale and Tiny Industries Association (TIDITSSIA).

Although a defence-component manufacturing park has been announced in Coimbatore, nothing was announced for Tiruchy, which is part of the Defence Industrial Corridors project announced by the Union government.

“A defence-component manufacturing park has been announced over 500 acres in Coimbatore at a cost of of`Rs 225 crore. We would have appreciated if a park had been announced in Tiruchy also. It would be a huge boon for industries in Tiruchy. We were also expecting a food park in SIPCOT,” said N Kanagasabapathy, former president, TIDITSSIA.

To get dues cleared

“To ensure that MSMEs have faster channels for realisation of their dues, all State Public Sector Undertakings, Statutory Boards, Municipal Corporations and apex co-operatives will be mandated to join the Trade Receivables and Discounting Platform (TReDs),” he said. Meanwhile, Chennai District Small Scale Industries Association T V Hariharan has welcomed the budget