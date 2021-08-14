TN Budget: Special attention to temples to counter ‘anti-Hindu’ charge?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping Rs 130 crore has been allocated by the State government in its first Budget as financial assistance for performing at least one pooja daily at the 12,959 poorly-maintained temples in the State.

The move gains significance against the backdrop of campaigns from various quarters to free temples from the State’s administration, and the BJP’s charge that the DMK is an “anti-Hindu” party.

During the presentation of the 2021 revised Budget on Friday, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan declared that the State government has so far evicted encroachments over 187.91 acres of temple land, 161.70 grounds (one acre is 18.15 grounds) of vacant plots, 1,887.13 sq ft of building space, and 15.60 grounds of temple tank bunds worth Rs 626 crore, and restored the properties to the temples.

Renovation work of temple cars, tanks and gardens in 100 temples will be taken up this year at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The minister also announced that facilities for devotees will be upgraded at all temples. An additional corpus of Rs 130 crore will be created to provide assistance for performing at least one pooja daily (oru kaala poojai) at 12,959 temples that lack resources.

Another significant announcement was the setting up of a Siddha Medical College by Arulmigu Baladhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani, towards “promoting ancient healing wisdom of Siddhars”.

To give impetus to the religious and secular services of temples, a special drive has been initiated for filling up vacancies in temples. Master plans will be developed for 539 temples to conserve their rich heritage and enhance devotees’ experience.

Though devotees have expressed delight over the announcements, right-wing activists raise some apprehensions. Narayanan Thirupathy, a BJP spokesperson, told Express, “There is nothing for the government to be proud about the retrieval of encroached temple lands. All these lands were recovered following a court order.”

“Over 12,000 temples in Tamil Nadu are not able to perform pooja even once a day. The development works are carried out for the powers that be to loot money. Nothing is for the welfare of temples,” he added. He further said there is no need for the government’s involvement in temple affairs, since the devotees know how to manage the temples. “Our aim is to free the temple’s from the government’s hands,” he said.

“Though we welcome the allocation of Rs 130 crore corpus fund for performing pooja, the amount is not enough for purchasing pooja essentials and paying wages to the priest,” S Vedhantham, managing trustee of Gram Koil Poojarigal Peravai, told Express.

Commenting on the establishment of Siddha Medical College by Arulmigu Baladhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, Vedhantham stated that the prime duty of the HR&CE department should be to run the temples as per the ancient rituals and practices. The Budget announcements prove that the DMK government is not against any religion, the party’s propaganda secretary RT Sababathy Mohan.

