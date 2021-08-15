STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saving lives during Covid wave biggest achievement in 100 days: Stalin

“For the first month, we kept hearing that the hospitals were full and there was a lack of oxygen.

Published: 15th August 2021

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The biggest achievement in the last 100 days would be saving the lives and comforting lakhs of people during the Covid wave, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said during his speech at the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday, as the DMK government marked the completion of 100 days in office. 

“For the first month, we kept hearing that the hospitals were full and there was a lack of oxygen. We immediately set up a war room to listen to requests from the people. We fulfilled them as far as we could. We have now created a situation where such requests are not or cannot be made,” Stalin said. 

Stalin added that he does not wish to deceive people by saying that they have fulfilled all poll promises. However, it is being done step by step and they will be fulfilled, he said.  “As everyone is speaking with pride about the last 100 days of the DMK government, I’m thinking about the days to follow. The expectations on the party and me in the last 100 days have exceeded the expectations people had on us before the elections,” he said. 

“All your appreciation only drives me to work more and does not mean the job is done.  “Even those who did not vote for DMK are ready to do so if an election is held now,” he added. He stated that the Finance Minister has presented a tax-free budget and all departments have received generous allocations. This is just the beginning, he said. “Only the State’s financial situation is worrisome. But I believe even that will be rectified soon,” Stalin said. Calling for unity, Stalin said that the government began as “his” but is now “ours.”

