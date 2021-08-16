STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Animal farming to get a boost in Tamil Nadu as Centre announces 'Special Livestock Sector Package'

Official sources said that the special package is likely to promote entrepreneurship among rural farmers thereby asking them to bear a part of expenses.

Livestock, Animals

Representational image (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Animal farming in rural areas is set to get a fillip, with the Union government approved Special Livestock Sector Package, consisting of several programmes. A total sum of Rs 9,800 crore is earmarked for the next five years.

While the Centre is yet to spell out guidelines for the special package, it is learnt that it is planning to revise schemes to rope in beneficiaries. Most of the existing schemes are fully subsidized by the State and Central governments.

The special package is likely to promote entrepreneurship among rural farmers thereby asking them to bear a part of expenses, said official sources.

As of now, Animal Husbandry is taking up various developmental activities in the livestock industry under four major schemes - National Livestock mission, Livestock Health and Disease Control, Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey and Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

A. Gnanasekaran, Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service said National Livestock Mission (NLM) has been approved for the next five years.  

"While 60 per cent of the cost was funded by the Centre, 40 per cent is borne by the State. We have sent a proposal seeking Rs 77.60 crore for the scheme for the next five years. Similarly, over 83 lakh animals have been vaccinated under the Livestock Health and Disease Control scheme," added Gnanasekaran.

The Rashriya Gokula mission was launched a few years ago with objectives such as increasing indigenous breeds, strengthening of frozen semen stations and providing free artificial insemination service at the doorsteps of farmers in selected villages.

"Producing maximum number of calves from one cow through in vitro transfer of embryos is also planned under the scheme. The programme is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore in next five year," explained Gnanasekaran.

As per the livestock census 2019, over 48 lakh people are engaged in animal farming activities in the State. MG Rajendran, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers' Welfare Association said, “The move, if implemented, certainly will benefit poor and landless farmers.”

