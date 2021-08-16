Hero post master honoured for his efforts in trekking 10 km to deliver aged woman's pension

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Collector V Vishnu honoured Papanasam Upper Dam Branch Post Master Christuraja during the Independence day celebrations on Sunday, for trekking over 10 km every month to deliver pension to a 110-year-old woman in a remote tribal hamlet.

On the directions of Vishnu, the woman in Injikuzhi has been getting an old age pension of Rs 1,000 for six months now, thanks to the efforts made by Christuraja, who undertakes a day-long trek through the forest every month to deliver the pension. On Sunday, viewing his dedication and hard work, Vishnu honoured him.

Expressing his gratitude, Christuraja said that he never expected any reward for his service and will continue to work for the people. Tirunelveli Division Postal department officials said that the division would appreciate his efforts later during this week at Ambasamudram Zone.

