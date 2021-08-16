STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kattupalli port expansion: Madras HC nixes plan on public hearing

“Since the petition pertains to a particular notice, which has lost all meaning and effect in the interregnum, no order can be made on this petition.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Rejecting the decision of Kattupalli port authorities to hold a public hearing on the port's expansion project nearly 20 km away from the project site, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities to adhere to conditions imposed in the Environmental Impact Assessment notification. 

"The port officers' proposal to provide people transport facility to reach the public hearing venue might amount to an inducement to speak in favour of the proposed port expansion," the court observed.

The issue pertains to P Ethiraj, a fisherman from Pazhaverkadu, filing a petition stating that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had issued a notification under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, for the Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited’s proposed expansion of Kattupalli port from 24 MTPA to 320 MTPA.

“As per terms of the relevant notification, a public hearing has to be held at the site or in close proximity thereof, but the impugned notice said that a hearing will be conducted some 20 km away from the project site,” he added.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, observed, "Since the petition pertains to a particular notice, which has lost all meaning and effect in the interregnum, no order can be made on this petition."

"However, since the notice impugned herein purported to conduct a public hearing at the place 20 kilometre from the project site, the port authorities are reminded of the requirements of the said notification of September 14, 2006 and directed to adhere to the same," the bench added. The court then disposed of the plea.

TAGS
Madras High Court Kattupalli port Kattupalli port expansion TN Pollution Control Board
