Retired IAS officer PWC Davidar is advisor to e-Gov Agency
The State government has appointed retired IAS officer PWC Davidar as Advisor (Digital and Simplified Governance) to Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency.
Published: 16th August 2021 02:33 AM | Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:16 AM
The G.O. said, "This is purely an honorary post without any remuneration. However, the officer will be entitled to office space and facilities including TA/DA as admissible to the Additional Chief Secretary."