STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DTCP delegates more power to field officers

Earlier, the field officers had powers to issue planning permissions to residential, commercial and institutional buildings not exceeding 1,500 square metres only.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

DTCP_building

Image for representational purpose (File |EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has delegated more power to field officers for issuing planning permissions for residential, commercial and  institutional buildings not exceeding 2,500 square metres. Earlier, the field officers had powers to issue planning permissions to residential, commercial and institutional buildings not exceeding 1,500 square metres only.

This comes after a request put forth by the Confederation of Real Estate Developer’s Associations of India (CREDAI) and other representations. However, this will not apply on the sensitive notified hill stations. S Sridharan, chairman of the Urban  Development/Affordable Housing Committee, CREDAI National, told Express that the move will speed up the approval process and help in ease of doing business. “We have been trying for this for quite some time,” he said.

Interestingly, CREDAI wants DTCP to further relax the norms and give powers to the field officers to grant approvals not exceeding 3,000 square metres over a period of time. Sridharan said more relaxations in rules is also needed for hill stations. This also comes as the master plans for hill stations have not come out for a very long time. 

“They are all old master plans. Only Kodaikanal has come out with a master plan. Plans for Ooty and Coonoor are pending as the earlier master plan has become outdated,” he said. Builders Association of India state secretary S Rama Prabhu said that it is a good move but the dwelling units have not been increased.

“Earlier, field officers had the power to grant approvals for 16 dwelling units in the 1,500 square metres. However, they have increased the delegation of power but they have not increased the dwelling units. We want it to be increased to 30 dwelling units,” he said. According to the circular by DTCP, the powers are applicable to industrial buildings in plots of approved industrial layouts of SIPCOT, SIDCO, and also other layouts.

New powers
DTCP has delegated more power to field officers for issuing planning permissions for residential, commercial and  institutional buildings not exceeding 2,500 square metres. Earlier, their power was restricted to  1,500 square metres only

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DTCP
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp