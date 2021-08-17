Others can bring rations to elderly: Sakkarapani
He said, “Single-member cardholders can get their essentials with neighbours’ help by submitting a letter to the PDS shop staff nominating the other person.”
CHENNAI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani informed the Assembly that elderly persons can get their dry rations from PDS shops through other persons by submitting a letter to the respective PDS shop.
