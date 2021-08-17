People traditionally taught by gurus can be priests: Govt to HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that people who had undergone traditional training under gurus and not in the institute run by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department are also being considered for appointment as priests. But they will have to provide valid certificates from the gurus, the government said.

The issue pertains to the All India Adi Saiva Sivachariyargal Seva Sangam (AIASSSS) moving a plea seeking to appoint only those who have completed a certificate course for Archakars as priests in 38 temples in the State.

The petitioner also claimed that the move by the State (to appoint Archakars) is aimed at eliminating those who obtain ‘Diksha’ and get trained under religious gurus. Justice Anita Sumanth recording the submissions made by both the parties wondered how the appointment of Archakars is carried out in temples. The State in reply submitted that all procedures are duly followed.

However, the judge directed the registry to list the plea before the Chief Justice bench for further hearing.

Earlier, the AIASSSS had filed a plea by including the HR&CE department and the Kolanjiappar Temple at Manavalanallur in Cuddalore district as respondents.