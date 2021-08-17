PTR wants fair compensation for farmers

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that steps are being taken to ensure fair compensation for farmers under the crop insurance scheme. When AIADMK MLA S Damoharan expressed his concern over low compensation for crop loss, Thiaga Rajan said that the government has been taking steps to ensure fair compensation by inking a new pact with insurance companies.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Congress concerned with welfare of only one family: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sheena Bora murder: CBI tells court about closure of further probe
Burqa has more demand than food, 1,500 Indians stranded in Kabul alone, says Keralite
Gujarat government to HC: Anti-conversion law does not prohibit inter-faith marriages
Afghanistan crisis: India to provide refuge to Sikh, Hindus; Jaishankar meets Guterres
Priority in vaccination to pregnant women, chronic patients as COVID wrecks havoc in Kerala