Caste discrimination: Few panchayat heads from SC communities took part in I-Day events in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as the Ambedkar Periyar Marxists Unarvalargal Kootamaippu charged that the national flag was not hoisted at the panchayat offices of the reserved village panchayats on the occasion of Independence day, an inquiry into the allegations revealed that a few panchayat presidents belonging to Scheduled Caste community had, indeed, participated in the I-day celebrations held as per traditions and that the flags were hoisted by special guests.

Following a report in TNIE on the issue, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj had asked all the 403 village panchayats to file report on the Independence Day celebrations. Of the 403 panchayats, 108 are reserved.

In a report to Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, the collector said that eight panchayat presidents, including five SC presidents, had skipped hoisting the flag. Union level leaders hoisted the Tricolour at Chetiyapathu, Kuthiraimozhi and Nangaimozhi panchayats in the presence of the presidents.

In some panchayats the presidents belonging to SC communities had left for personal works. However, they affirmed that they were not prevented from hoisting national flags.In a reply to the memo to Collector, BDO of Pudhur union, L Navaneedhakrishnan, said that the celebration at Ayan Vadamalapuram was conducted at a panchayat union school and the president had arranged the school head master to hoist the Tricolour since he was ill.

“Whereas, it is a tradition in K Duraisamypuram village to commemorate the Independence day with a retired military man. The panchayat president had made arrangements for the function and left for personal work. Similarly, the panchayat president of Muthaiyapuram had left for personal work after making arrangements,” the BDO said.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Senthil Raj did not rule out the caste discrimination angle.

“I’ll issue an order to ensure all panchayat presidents hoist the flag on panchayat office premises compulsorily for the upcoming Republic day,” he said.