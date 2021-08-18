Debate over credit for medical colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly witnessed heated moments on Tuesday with Minister Ma Subramanian and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami entering into an argument over which party deserved credit for establishing 11 medical colleges in the State.

During a debate on the revised General Budget and the Agriculture Budget, AIADMK member VV Rajan Chellappa claimed that the erstwhile government led by his party was responsible for launching 11 medical colleges in the State within a year.

Replying to his claim, Ma. Subramanian said, “It was former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s decision to establish a medical college in every district, and he had also identified lands for six medical colleges and granted them administration sanction.”

Leader of Opposition Palaniswami intervened and said: “These medical colleges were established with the Centre and State partnership ratio of 60:40 due to the efforts of previous AIADMK-led governments.”